Teenage boy tagged and banned from Sheffield suburb

A teenage boy has been tagged and banned from a Sheffield suburb in a crackdown on crime.

The boy, who South Yorkshire Police said has a background for burglary and car theft offences, has been electronically tagged and must abide by a 9pm - 7am curfew.

Read more: Warning after man followed girl from school in Sheffield



An exclusion zone has also been set up preventing him from entering Fox Hill.

Police: Woman caught smuggling drugs into Students’ Union in Sheffield

Crime: Sheffield teenagers threatened with hammer, punched and throttled at Cineworld

In a Facebook Post, the Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team, said: “We will not tolerate the unacceptable behaviour which has been demonstrated by certain individuals within Fox Hill over recent months and in some cases years.

“We will keep coming for those responsible and will not relent in our actions to put a permanent stop to it and restore the area to how it should be.

“As always community - please work with us on this. Any information that you provide re criminality and anti-social behaviour will dealt with in the strictest confidence.”