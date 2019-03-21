Teenage scooter rider seriously injured in Barnsley crash

A teenage boy has suffered potentially life-changing injuries after crashing his scooter into a parked car in Barnsley.

The 17-year-old was travelling along Common Road, Brierley, on a white Moto Race scooter at around 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Common Road, Brierley, Barnsley. Picture: Google

Police said he swerved to avoid another vehicle, described as a red 4x4, travelling in the opposite direction, before he hit the kerb and crashed into a parked car near the junction with Norwood Drive.

The boy was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 456 of March 20.

You can also pass information to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.