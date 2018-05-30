Teenager accused of murdering Sheffield boy remanded into custody

A 15-year-old boy charged with murdering Samuel Baker in Lowedges has been remanded into custody after his latest court appearance.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded to a youth offending institute following an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

He will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court for a plea and case management hearing on June 18.

Samuel, aged 15, died in hospital on Thursday, May 24, after being stabbed in the chest in Lowedges at around 7.50pm that evening.

Tributes have since poured in, with his former football coach describing him as as "happy-go-lucky kid."

Detectives are still appealing for information in connection to the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 829 of 24 May.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.