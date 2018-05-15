Teenager arrested after man is left fighting for life following abandoned car chase through South Yorkshire streets

A teenager has been arrested after a man was left fighting for life after being hit by a car which had earlier been pursued by police.

Police gave chase to a black Audi A3 or S3 that had failed to stop on Park Road in the direction of Cemetery Road, close to Barnsley town centre.

As the black Audi turned onto Wood Street officers lost sight of the vehicle and they abandoned the chase.

They later searched the area and found a 25-year-old man laying injured near the brow of the hill on Wood Street.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 6, at 11.30pm and more than a week later the victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police today revealed a 19 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He has been released under investigation.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are now ongoing and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or a black Audi A3 or S3 with possible damage to the front, that may have been driving in a dangerous manner in the area around the time of the incident to report.

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting incident number 1192 of 6 May. Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111."