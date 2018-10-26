Teenager injured in double stabbing in Sheffield remains in hospital

A teenager injured in a double stabbing in Sheffield last weekend remains in hospital today.

The 18-year-old was one of two teens injured in an incident on Stannington Road, Stannington, last Saturday night.

Two teens were stabbed in an incident at Stannington last weekend

SHEFFIELD DERBY: ‘There is no place to hide,’ warn police

A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with knife wounds to his back and leg and while police officers were in A&E with him an 18-year-old arrived seeking treatment for a serious arm injury.

APPEAL: Police appeal for information on pop-up brothels in Sheffield

Detectives believe both teens were injured in the same incident.

ON THE RUN: Sheffield men wanted for murders, drug and firearm offences

The younger teenager was discharged from hospital and arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

The older teen remains in hospital.

The double stabbing is not being linked with any previous incidents.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,093 of October 20 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.