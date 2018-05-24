Teenager killed after attack on Sheffield estate died of 'stab wound to chest'

A teenager killed after being attacked on a Sheffield estate died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Police today formally identified the victim as 19-year-old Ryan Jowle who died in hospital hours after being stabbed on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, on Tuesday at 11.10pm.

The force also confirmed that a post mortem examination concluded he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

An 18-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The 24-year-old remains in custody and the 18-year-old has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Specialist officers are providing support to Mr Jowle's family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"At this time a number of cordons remain in place in the area, as detectives continue to gather evidence and establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

"Enquires remain ongoing and anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the time of the incident is asked to report it. Information can be reported via either 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1030 of 22 May."