Teenagers arrested over suspected ‘spice’ dealing at Doncaster College

A man and a youth have been arrested on suspicion of selling the drug ‘spice’ around the campus of Doncaster College

One of those arrested during a two day operation by the Doncaster Central neighbourhood policing team in Doncaster, at the College’s main base in the town, was aged just 15, say police.

Doncaster College. Picture: Liz Mockler D2911LM

Plain clothes officers stopped and searched people at The Hub, at Waterfront during the operastion, after concerns were raised with officers about drug dealing on the site..

A police spokeswoman said: “Whilst conducting patrols near to Doncaster Hub over two days, two teenage males were arrested for possession with intent to supply both having been found with a quantity of Spice and cannabis as well as cash on them.

“Both were also found to be carrying knives.”

They have been released under investigation.