Telegraph View: Buzzing from stage to screen

I always get a buzz when I walk through Tudor Square - home to the country’s largest concentration of theatres outside of the capital.

It looks amazing and creates such a brilliant impression on visitors who have walked up from the station.

This is a charity which measures itself not only on world class shows but being a positive force, opening eyes to all possibilities no matter which neighbourhood we are born in.

We have all seen shows there which stick with us, which remind us of our roots but also take us on a journey around the world. The best theatre challenges our views of the world, makes us questions our own beliefs ... and is just so entertaining the evening passes in a blink.

Everybody Is Talking About Jamie has been an overwhelming success because of so many Sheffield ingredients. It was just as well received in the West End as it was at the Crucible because it deserved to be - everything was top class.

So this week’s news that it is moving onto the big screen will bring a smile across the city. Warp Films have a proud history of making eye-catching films grounded in Sheffield and everything that means. The hunt for real Sheffield folk to bring these characters to life in a new format is exciting. This city is involved in every aspect of Jamie and sticking to that for an international movie means so much to Sheffield, and makes absolute sense. And it is good timing for good news as we recover from the slap in the face of not even being shortlisted for Channel 4. Jamie’s story is about to be taken to a new audience and that is also a reminder of how important it is that we keep Sheffield Theatres’ doors open to all. There are some groundbreaking schemes working behind the scenes to allow theatre to work its magic on the parts and people of Sheffield which is traditionally failed to reach. This is a charity which measures itself not only on world class shows but being a positive force, opening eyes to all possibilities no matter which neighbourhood we are born in. For me, that is what is really inspiring. We have theatres which are entertaining and successful but also recognise a unique power to inspire.