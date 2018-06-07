Telegraph View: Desperate for care at any cost

What do we learn about a city from the way we support the children who are most in need?

That is a bit of a damning statement but after seeing the figures on today’s front page, you can probably excuse me for it.

What will be the next corner to cut? There are already schools looking only being able to open 4.5 days a week and of making all support staff redundant just to make ends meet.

Excluding children does not help them overcome problems, although it does make things simpler for teachers and other pupils in some circumstances.

From the outside it can seem like the easy option and we all have memories of just how much time the ‘naughty’ children could take up during any or every lesson.

But as a city, exclusions do absolutely nothing to help our future or indeed our present.

It worries me that there seems to be a connection between overstretched schools and a rise in kids being kicked out.

That makes it illustrative of the methods teachers are increasingly turning to in order to get through the day and the demands.

There are fundamental problems with creating exclusion units which house all of the most troubled children. This city already has one and its staff know exactly what I mean. You can imagine the challenges of caring for children who don’t even have their neighbourhoods in common.

There is also no financial saving for the city when children are excluded, although obviously it offers temporary respite for individual schools.

We desperately need to support these children, more than any other, yet we simply can’t afford to do that in the way they deserve.

Another symptom of Sheffield having the worst funded schools of any major city, and another which we can’t afford to sit back and witness without action.