Telegraph View: Finally time to get focus right

ly not driving much debate at the minute.

There is so much noise around hopes for a Yorkshire deal that nobody seems to notice we are heading towards our own election at breakneck speed. Last week the government repeated that it was too late to stop the SCR election, and they are showing no desire to do that. Yet all reports continue to focus on the Yorkshire possibility.

It is people in South Yorkshire who must step up and start to control this debate because, right now, it is only us losing out.

So forgive me for thinking we need to sort our priorities out but this election is important.

Putting all the political rowing to one side, we must get the mayor we want and need. If we don’t start talking about that soon there is a danger of us sleepwalking from a One Yorkshire dream to a Sheffield nightmare of our own doing.

Now I am in no way anti a Yorkshire deal but I am angry that other people’s dream is literally costing our city millions of pounds.

Our leaders must always put Sheffield first, as you would expect in any city or town. And we should get in now with what we expect of our first elected mayor - whether their term is two or four years.

We will be stepping up our coverage of the devolution election in the coming weeks but we would like you to help shape that.

It is people in South Yorkshire who must step up and start to control this debate because, right now, it is only us losing out.

We have found the most painful, convoluted and disengaging way to move towards devolution. Let’s change that quickly. Can’t we be more positive about what the election means and what we could get from it? Eddie Izzard or Jarvis Cocker for mayor anyone?