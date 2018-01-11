Telegraph View: Help teens to help themselves

With the pressure of exams, fitting in among your peers and the ubiquitous nature of social media, and the account you give of yourself on the many different platforms, it is a pretty challenging time to be a young person.

These pressures all take their toll.

We want to use the platform we have as a local newspaper to shine a spotlight on the mental health problems faced by Sheffield’s young people

We know that one in 10 children will experience problems with their mental health by the time they reach 16, but unfortunately the topic is still something that many children, parents and schools across our city simply do not know how to deal with.

Mental health is a complex issue that will have affected almost all of us, either directly or indirectly, and today, The Telegraph says it is time that more was done to help Sheffield’s young people with their mental health.

As a local newspaper, we have the privileged role of having a voice and a platform through which we can highlight important topics within our community.

And we want to use that platform to shine a spotlight on the mental health problems faced by children and young people in Sheffield.

Our hope is introduce a city-wide initiative that helps to make talking about adolescent mental health less of a taboo, to create awareness of the prevalence of mental health problems among young people and what you can do if you, or someone you know, is struggling.

But we need your help.

We want to gain understanding and insight into the issue through speaking to experts in the field, people working in our health trusts and schools, parents, guardians - and most important of all, by speaking to young people in Sheffield who have experienced or been affected by problems with mental health. Your views on this are so instrumental in ensuring we get this right.

If you think you can help, please get in touch with me by calling: 0114 252 1209 or by emailing me at: sarah.marshall@jpress.co.uk