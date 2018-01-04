Telegraph View: It is people who make our city

This city loves its past and when Sheffielders are thrown a heritage challenge, they always rise to it.

I am delighted at the success of the campaign to reclaim one of our forgotten treasures. You can read about it over the page.

It inspires Sheffielders of all ages to appreciate what we had, where we came from and the people who made this city what it is now.

A dedicated band of volunteers uncovered a cause and stepped forward to save it. How many of us knew about a remarkable Sheffield woman who fought to end slavery right here in our own city? I didn’t until very recently and what a great story.

I have the utmost respect for what Mary Anne Rawson did but also for those who are raising her profile today.

That graveyard will be saved because of their determination and her story will be brought back to life.

It is remarkable that the generations which follow will be more aware of Mary Anne than we were ourselves.

It is wonderful that Sheffielders are able to do that and willing to put their hand in their pockets for such a thing.

The story about that forgotten graveyard in Wincobank was shared widely on social media. It sparked a flurry of donations around new year and within days, the group had reached their latest £2,000 target.

That will help them pay for all the legal fees associated with funding bids.

Pride in our past is such a strong driver for improving where we are today.

It is individuals and communities that make Sheffield, past and present.

Some of us might not see ourselves as remarkable, and certainly don’t have a story to tell like the Rawson family.

But we all have something to contribute and it is that wider sense of belonging that ultimately is Sheffield.

Sheffield has and had many amazing daughters. They are recognised less than the sons we could all mention. It is incumbent on today’s daughters to end that.