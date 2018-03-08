Telegraph View: Parks, pub and questions

What a world of grey lines and murky borders we live in.

Or perhaps not depending on your point of view.

There is nobody in this city who thinks our parks should not be protected by any means necessary. There are also plenty who think they need more tlc and certainly more investment.

I suspect opinions on the news gracing today’s front page will be very divided. They certainly have been from what I have read on social media so far.

There is nobody in this city who thinks our parks should not be protected by any means necessary. There are also plenty who think they need more tlc and certainly more investment.

So where should that come from? Full cabinet are meeting as I write this to discuss the budget. We’ll have a full report in next week’s Telegraph but you can predict all too easily that there is less money and more cuts.

We have reported on park funding before but this story brings a new angle. Is it OK to ‘rent’ out a small section of the park in return for funding to buy play equipment and help with the upkeep?

Would that be an improvement on where we are or is it setting a dangerous precedent that opens the doors to who-knows-what?

I have no doubt this is a story which will run for months and I would love your opinion on it, whatever that might be. We want our parks to be brimming with families enjoying the great outdoors, loving time together and making the most of one of Sheffield’s greatest assets.

Improvements to Millhouses Park in recent years mean it does now boast some of the best facilities in the city. The new basketball courts and water park are brilliant. But there are other additions the Friends of Millhouses Park would like if money allowed.

We also must support local businesses above national chains and help them blossom to create jobs and keep the Sheffield spend in Sheffield.

I would never advocate anything that could damage our parks. But we do need to delve into opportunities and ask the right questions when opportunities arrive.