Telegraph View: Ready for a different battle

If ever there was time for this city to prove itself, it is now.

There is spark of an idea on the table, a building that needs saving and a possibility that most have not dared to dream over the last year.

If the angry letters I have received since last week’s column are anything to go by, this city is ready for a fight to keep Central Library in public hands, So that anger, that passion and that preparation for protest – bring it on. We are potentially talking about a very different fight today. One that will raise more of a smile.

Let’s channel it all into making sure a brave and ambitious plan becomes a reality. This is the moment to pull together, bring the city’s many experts around one table, get the money and get this done.

Imagine what an amazing new library and expanded art gallery Sheffield could have if we approach this as a united city.

Of course there will be people who have issues, even with the brief outline we bring to you today. So raise them, tackle them and then make something that will work for future generations.

I happen to be writing this just hours after visiting one of Museums Sheffield’s storage facilities. I was there to hand over a few pieces of the Telegraph’s treasured history ahead of our office move later this month.

The size of this city’s collection is staggering and the vast majority is not on show. Oh, the possibilities.

I hope many of you agree that today’s special report is rather special. I understand how much this matters to so many of you and would love to hear your opinions.

Your Telegraph will be working with the council to get as many voices heard as possible.

If you would like to take part in one of our debates in the new year, have something to say or ideas to propose then please email me.

There is no final decision about the hotel as yet, but let’s be ready when it comes.

There is a lot at stake here but so much to gain.