Telegraph View: Ready to hear the answers?

How are the finances looking?

A little bit stretched at this time of year, no doubt.

If we’ve all learnt just one thing in 2017 it must surely be that this city functions better when we communicate with each other.

But who worries about that at this point?

This week’s front page is rather sombre for this point in the Christmas festivities.

The challenges ahead of this city for 2018 are immense.

Politically and financially we have much to do and a lot to prove.

You will never get everyone to agree but debates are the most productive method of keeping people on the same page.

I have no doubt that all sides in every dispute which has taken place this year, wanted the best for this city.

That is a very good starting point, we just need better ways of moving forward from there.

The answers are here among us, if only the experts that bless this city in so many areas were able to contribute at all levels.

We have lots to celebrate in terms of investment, developments and moving forward – but your Telegraph will, of course, be demanding more.

On a brighter note, there are amazing things happening in Sheffield this week and next.

If you haven’t been to one of the wonderful festive theatre shows yet, give yourself a treat.

When you are looking for last minute foodie item to delight visitors, get something from one of our unbelievable small businesses.

This city makes wine, cheese, ice cream, chocolate – just about everything you could want – right here on our doorstep.

Give yourself a treat and back them.

There are few things more satisfying than doing the right thing, and it being deliciously edible.

Have a wonderful Christmas from everyone at the Telegraph.