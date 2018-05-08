Telegraph View: Time for underdogs to shine

Everybody loves an underdog.

There is no reason why Sheffield shouldn’t be favourite to house Channel 4, other than political preference.

There is nothing we can’t do in Sheffield when we show a united front and if ever there was a prize worth fighting for, this is it

We have everything a quirky broadcaster could want, and more. The infrastructure, the imagination, the culture and – sadly perhaps vitally important – the short travelling time to the capital.

Whether it takes the spot of abandoned land outside the station or sets up in Park Hill flats, it would be brilliant. Personally, I’d like to see both.

We are all very aware that Channel 4 bosses are not keen to move out of the capital but in sitting tight, down south, they miss out on the mass of northern talent.

You could be forgiven for thinking that Sheffield is all too often the underdog when it comes to bidding for big national projects. Should that stop us? Absolutely not. Ambition and drive haven’t always been around in great abundance so we must encourage it all we can.

After all, if you don’t enter there is no way you will win.

At least we’re now on the dance floor, to quote a popular Sheffield professor. Let’s keep moving our feet, shouting (or singing) about this city’s many, unique qualities and pulling together with real desire.

Channel 4 would mean a huge amount to and for a city which is bursting with creative talent and champing at the cultural bit. But let’s be honest, the corporation has as much to gain as we do.

One of the reasons we love Sheffield is because of the music, the movies, the shows, the actors, the singers and the performers – from the weird to the wonderful – who call it home and soak in its inspiration.

Let’s pull together to show that Sheffield is the best option and that we really, really want it. There is nothing we can’t do in Sheffield when we show a united front and if ever there was a prize worth fighting for, this is it. Forget politics and put the best option first.