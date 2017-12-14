Telegraph View: Time to start talking health

Who will look after you when you are older?

There is a social care crisis of huge dimensions heading towards this country and this city which nobody can deny.

Does it matter that so much of our health care is heading across the city and ending up on a gigantic hospital site which already has crippling parking issues?

There is no calculation which can make the sums add up and there will be direct implications for you and me when we need care the most.

It seems a long time off, it isn’t easy to solve, so most people grumble a little and carry on regardless. Sadly even when you remove the time factor and talk about care issues which are about to have an immediate impact, you don’t always get much response.

I have heard plenty of people complaining that there is too much being shifted to the Northern General and not enough at the other side of the city.

What about the proposed closure of the walk-in centre in the heart of our city? Does it make sense for minor injuries to have to travel further or is that just adding to an existing problem?

I have heard plenty of opinions on that too - but hardly anybody turned up to the public meetings held to get opinions.

Now I can be as cynical as anyone when it comes to ‘consultations’ but moaning among ourselves just isn’t good enough.

Your Telegraph will be championing our health service in 2018, digging under the service and asking what this city can do to protect its services.

Our first event will be a debate with the Clinical Commissioning Group about the proposed changes. If you want to get involved, just drop me an email.

I would love to hear from health professionals in all sectors as well as those of us who rely on their skills, and that is all of us. If health isn’t a top priority for this city, we will all be much worse off.