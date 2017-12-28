Telegraph View: What will really matter now?

I’m not a great believer in resolutions.

They only seem to last a few days and rarely make a difference.

That is probably because changes in attitude are connected to determination rather than the time of year.

But it is a good time for reflection.

Your Telegraph and its team has seen many changes over the last year.

Most obviously, we are now working in a new building and have left York Street behind for conversion into apartments. We have teamed up with more people across the city and opening the doors for contributions wider than ever before.

A huge part of our role is to reflect the diversity of opinions in this city, rather than merely the loudest.

So while avoiding resolutions, new year is a time to listen and take stock of what is really going to matter to Sheffield in 2018.

There is no doubt cuts will be deeper and public sector challenges harsher than ever. Telegraph readers have already responded to our rallying cry over health services and we will be hosting the first event very soon.

We look forward to welcoming new faces into the Telegraph team soon, not least our Local Democracy Reporters, funded in partnership with the BBC.

What questions do you want them to be asking?

There is a role for journalists in making your voice heard in the issues that really matter to the people of Sheffield.

Sometimes I am quite surprised that the issues which provoke most passion aren’t the widest reaching.

In a city proud of protest, where are the health, education, social care and public sector funding debates taking place and how loudly?

There are fundamental changes afoot that will impact all of us and the attitude that problems so big will be sorted by somebody else or are impossible to influence, needs to change.

Here’s to a great 2018 for you, your family and friends but also Sheffield as a whole.