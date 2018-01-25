Telegraph View: Work with democracy team

Multi-million pound deals and lengthy contracts are enough to put most people off politics.

It has a bad reputation and somehow gets dismissed as boring, as out of our control.

That’s the challenge for journalists tasked with covering it, making it interesting and relatable to everyone.

As you probably know, we are in the process of appointing Local Democracy Reporters.

These roles are funded by the BBC but work within local newspaper newsrooms such as the Sheffield Telegraph.

We will have two specifically focused on Sheffield and two others looking more widely at South Yorkshire.

The beauty of these new roles is they have a very clear focus - keeping readers and listeners informed about their local authorities.

It means we will have journalists at more meetings and digging deeper into agendas.

They will be asking more questions on behalf of the majority.

Their task will be to pick through data and make complex issues accessible.

To cut through the noise and spin to present simply the facts.

That will no doubt make them popular at times, unpopular at others.

Such is the nature of politics and journalism.

They will introduce themselves as soon as they are in post and there is plenty for them to do.

The cuts continue to bite but the real stories are often between the attention-grabbing figures.

It is the impact on individual lives that bring decisions to life.

Then there’s South Yorkshire’s first elected mayor. Richard Caborn threw his hat in the ring yesterday but there is much discussion to be had about how the role is seen and the powers it brings.

Our new local democracy team will be there every step of the way.

I hope you see it as an opportunity to work with them.