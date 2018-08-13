Telegraph Voices: What do you love about living and working in Sheffield?

For our latest Telegraph Voices feature we ask residents 'what do you love most about living and working in Sheffield?'

Becky Stevenson, business improvement consultant

Amelia Charlesworth-Dakin, executive PA at Sheffcare

"Having lived in Sheffield all my life I’m proud of our vity and glad that I get to I call it home. I’ve witnessed the changes first hand as resident, an employee and now a business owner.

"Sheffield has incredible support for new businesses with initiatives such as The Google Garage, Business Sheffield, Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, and much more. There is also fantastic community spirit among business owners. People genuinely help others, they offer free support, knowledge and information. We want people to succeed and thrive.

"This also become apparent when I was part of a group who came together to set up Sheffield Sands - Sands is a charity who support people through baby death. This was completely voluntary, we had all experienced this first hand and we wanted to ensure that others in Sheffield got the support they need and deserve. Sheffield Sands has now been in the city for almost two years.

"In addition, there is always so much going on with things like Tramlines, exhibitions, festivals, plus new restaurants, cafes and bars opening up. There is always something to do and see and a new place to try out.

Natasha Bright,marketing and communications co-ordinator at Sheffield Futures

"People who visit Sheffield often stay and make it their home. I know a number of people who came here for studies, love or work and have never left. That in itself is testimony to the wonderful place that Sheffield is.

"What I would love to see is a fantastic shopping quarter that will rival the likes of Leeds or Manchester. We need a vibrant high street, we need the big names, but balanced with keeping it original with local names, boutiques and quirky shops. We need to keep the economy turning in the Steel City instead of heading to nearing cities for good shopping."

"I’m a real Sheffielder - I was born in the Jessop Hospital on Christmas Eve 1989, I have lived here all my life and I can’t really think of anywhere else I’d rather be.

Mark Wilde, chief executive of charity Foxhill Forum

"I even went to university in Sheffield - Sheffield Hallam - and the only time I did think about leaving, I quickly changed my mind.

"What is is that keeps me so devoted to Sheffield? I’d say the most important thing is that I love the way the people are so friendly.

"Of course I’ve seen things change throughout my life but I think that there is now a feel of real regeneration in Sheffield, with things like the Cultural Quarter, the Antiques Quarter and Peddler’s Market and Sharrow Vale Market all adding a real exciting vibe to everyday life.

"Then there are all the parks and green spaces and all the countryside beyond in all directions - quite honestly, why would I want to be anywhere else when I have all this?

Dave North, owner of Worrall Post Office

"I’ve been with Sheffcare for almost six years now and one of the things I love most about it as an organisation is that it reflects all the things I like about Sheffield itself.

"They always say that Sheffield is a city made up of many villages and that’s what Sheffcare feels like.

"All our homes very much represent the communities in which they are based, the residents will mainly come from those areas and most of the staff tend to be local too.

"You can walk into any of our homes and the thing that strikes you most is the real feeling of community - and there’s that Sheffield banter too.

"Take me out of Sheffield for too long and the one thing I miss is the accent - there’s no sound quite like it."

"One of the things I most enjoy about Sheffield is my cycle to work in the morning, mostly freewheeling down the hill to Sheffield Futures on Division Street. The ride wakes me up and gets the blood pumping as I navigate the tram tracks and traffic – although the cycle home, uphill, is somewhat harder.

"Sheffield Futures is a young people’s charity that provides mentoring and specialist support for those who need it the most. My role as marketing and communications co-ordinator takes me all over the city, to see how our work has helped transform lives and communities.

"I am lucky that I get to hear about the successes of the young people we support and the successes of my colleagues, helping those young people towards brighter futures. I really enjoy working for an organisation that makes such a big difference to the lives of young people in Sheffield.

"I’ve recently been lucky enough to show some of my photographs in Pete McKee’s latest exhibition This Class Works. The exhibition was a real celebration of all things Sheffield, it was wonderful to see people how proud Sheffielders are to come from this city and I find their passion inspiring.

"One of my favourite things about Sheffield is that it is a city of makers; whether it’s a bar, gig venue, coffee shop, street food stall, clothes shop or festival – creative people are given the opportunity to fill the gaps they see, making Sheffield a diverse and interesting city.

"I’m sure everyone will say this, but I couldn’t write about Sheffield and not mention the proximity to the Peak District. Growing up in Derbyshire I regularly went out walking with my family, not that I always wanted to, but now it’s one of my favourite activities."

"Foxhill Forum is a charity established 21 years ago. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of residents in Foxhill and across north-east Sheffield through services and interventions focussed on employability support, health and wellbeing, skill development and active involvement through volunteering.

"In addition, the Forum provides a range of activities for children and young people after school and during holidays.

"My job is the best job in the world leading a team of staff and volunteers, empowering others to improve their lives and being able to see first-hand the impact of our work and the difference this is making.

"I was born and brought up in Sheffield, living in the north of the city and attending local schools.

"I have spent the majority of my career proudly working in the public and third sector, including the enormous privilege of holding five years in public office.

"Sheffield sort of gets under your skin but in a good way. Even when out of the city, either for work or returning from holiday, I look forward to seeing the welcome sign on the approach to Sheffield and returning home.

"I appreciate 'Sheffielders' down to earthiness and their ability to say how it is. I value the rich and diverse makeup of the city and what I particularly enjoy is what friends and visitors see as our friendliness and the warm welcome you receive.

"What else is there to love? We're the greenest city in Europe, two great football teams, Sheffield Sharks, a thriving cultural sector, a popular music scene, the arts, cinemas, a vibrant nightlife including restaurants, living next door to the Peak District at no extra cost and, lets not forget - Henderson's Relish. What more could you want?

"I love to get out into our green city either on an evening or at weekends. We might not be Leeds, or London. We’re Sheffield, let’s be proud of our successes and achievements, whilst recognising the challenges we face - more talking up of our great city and less talking down please."

"On our first ever visit to Sheffield we were struck by how friendly and helpful people were here and this has proved to be the case since we moved here permanently. Our first 'proper' winter here highlighted the resilience of Sheffield folk and how everyone pulls together when the going gets tough.

"We are fortunate that our home and place of work are the same so we don't have the commute, but we work longer hours now than we have ever done. This isn't a hardship though as we are in the fortunate position of having time to get to know our lovely customers and see what is going on in their lives,

"There is a wealth of local talent in Sheffield including food producers - many of whom supply our shop), musicians and of course Pete McKee whose work adorns buildings and trams throughout the city.

"The centre of Sheffield has a lot of quirky shops that aren't found elsewhere and there is always something to see or do with loads of different events throughout the year including Christmas markets, food festivals, music festivals, amazing buskers and a wide choice of top quality eating places. There are also the Peace Gardens, and Millenium Square with its shiny steel balls and water fountains which is a lovely place for children to take their parents.

"Sheffield is also blessed with some incredible venues for sports, the arts, music and theatre. We witnessed the Tour de France in 2014 when it came through and also the Tour de Yorkshire. Tramlines this year was bigger and better than ever and we have the option of all the big name entertainment and concerts at the Arena.

"We also have the wonderful Peak District on our doorstep so we can loose ourselves in some of the most beautiful countryside. What's not to like!"