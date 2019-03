Gemma Thirlwall had so much to celebrate that fateful Saturday night.

She had just turned 26 the day before, and had celebrated her engagement to partner Drew Brookes the weekend before, with a family party at The Queens in Rawmarsh.

Lauren and Heather hope to raise plenty of funds for Bluebell Wood hospice, on the 10th anniversary of Gemma's death

There was no way to know that fateful November evening, as Gemma laughed and danced with her friends, that the night would end in tragedy.