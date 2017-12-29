Terrified staff threatened with knife and iron bar during Sheffield shop raid

Terrified staff were threatened with a knife and iron bar during an armed robbery at a Sheffield shop.

The drama unfolded when two men carrying the weapons burst into the Premier store in Wolfe Road, Foxhill, and demanded cash.

The duo, who have been described as white and wearing dark hooded jackets, forced their way behind the counter and stole a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

They fled the scene in the direction of Browning Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Damage was caused to the till in the incident and members of staff were left incredibly distressed and upset.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to please report it either via 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1048 of 22 December 2017."