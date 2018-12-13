Tests continuing after death of nine-week-old Barnsley baby

Tests are continuing to try to establish why a nine-week-old baby boy from Barnsley died.

The baby, who has not yet been named, died in hospital on Monday, December 3 – three days after suffering a cardiac arrest at a property in Great Houghton, Barnsley.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but following a post mortem examination it is now being treated as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘further tests remain ongoing and enquiries are continuing’.