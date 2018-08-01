The 13 Sheffield pubs and bars told they MUST improve their food hygiene rating

The Star can today reveal the 13 pubs and bars in Sheffield ordered to improve their food hygiene ratings.

Earlier this week, the Star revealed that there were more than 50 takeaways in Sheffield that had been given a zero or one-star hygiene rating.

And it appears there are also a number of pubs and bars in Sheffield that have fallen short on their hygiene standards.

All establishments which deal with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

Any business that has been given a zero, one or two-star rating must improve their standards.

The Food Standards Agency has found that there are 13 pubs, bars or nightclubs across Sheffield that require a level of improvement.

The premises listed here have been given either a zero, one or two-star rating.

These are the most recent scores available in the Food Standards Agency data, available to view on their website.



The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at how hygienically the food is handled and how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

They will also look at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.

Zero - Urgent improvement necessary

One - Major improvement necessary

Two - Improvement necessary

Three - Generally satisfactory

Four - Good

Five - Very good

There are many pubs and bars in Sheffield which have been given impressive food hygiene ratings, including the top rating of 5.

But these are the 13 which have been given a zero, one or two-star rating.

Arundel Ex-service Mens Club, 780 City Road - TWO STARS - 11 January 2018

Cue Ball Snooker, 19 Station Road Chapeltown - TWO STARS - 2 March 2017

Davy's Sporting Club Ltd, 630 Prince Of Wales Road - TWO STARS - 26 April 2017

Double Top, 2 Halfway Centre - ONE STAR - 21 December 2017

Forge Inn, Wales Road Kiveton Park - ONE STAR - 16 November 2016

Millstone Inn, Sheffield Road Hathersage - TWO STARS - 11 January 2018

Norfolk Arms, 8 Penistone Road - TWO STARS - 6 December 2017

Red Lion, 653 London Road - ONE STAR - 18 October 2017

Shakespeare's Pub, 146-148 Gibraltar Street - ONE STAR - 1 March 2017

Sheffield Tigers Rugby Club, Hathersage Road Sheffield - TWO STARS - 6 January 2018

The Butchers Arms, Main Road Marsh Lane - ONE STAR - 9 February 2018

The Three Feathers, Bowden Wood Crescent - ONE STAR - 27 February 2017

The Travellers Rest, Main Street Brookhouse - TWO STARS - 24 April 2018