The 16 attacks on cash machines in South Yorkshire so far this year

Thieves and vandals have attacked at least 16 cash machines across South Yorkshire so far this year, it has been revealed.

Criminals have attempted to blow machines open, rip them from walls or jemmy the dispenser open to get their hands on the cash inside.

A cash machine was stolen from the Co-op in Aston earlier this year

Police last month told how 92 cash machines had been attacked in Yorkshire and Humberside so far this year, with thieves using ‘increasingly dangerous’ tactics, and they asked the public to be their ‘eyes and ears’.

A Freedom of Information request shows at least 16 machines have been targeted in South Yorkshire since the start of 2018, though that number includes arson and vandalism.

The full list of incidents during 2018 disclosed by South Yorkshire Police is:

Rotherham – arson

Darnall, Sheffield – smashed cash machine

Barnsley – offenders used gas to make explosion in attempt to steal cash

Doncaster – criminal damage to get money from machine

Rotherham – criminal damage

Barnsley – damage to card slot

Southey, Sheffield – thieves jemmied open cash drawer whilst money was being dispensed, stealing cash and damaging the machine

Doncaster – arson and criminal damage

Rotherham – ATM attacked causing damage

Nether Edge and Sharrow, Sheffield - offender punched cash machine as he did not have enough money

Doncaster – attempted to steal cash machine by tying rope around and driving off. Failed to remove machine from forecourt

Beauchief and Greenhill, Sheffield – instrument used to damage cash machine

East Ecclesfield, Sheffield – stone thrown at ATM, damaging computer

Doncaster – damage to ATM

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale – damage caused to cash machine

Barnsley – chewing gum shoved into card reader, causing irreparable damage

South Yorkshire Police recorded seven attacks on cash machines last year, just one in 2016 and seven during 2015.

In two incidents during 2015, a stolen JCB was used to ram into a building and rip out the cash machine.

Last year, thieves drilled holes into an ATM in Broomhill to get at the cash, and in another incident attached a strap to a machine and tried unsuccessfully to rip it loose using a vehicle.

Police, who said the tactics being used are so dangerous they are amazed no one has yet been killed or seriously injured, have asked people to report any suspicious activity.