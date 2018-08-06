The 38 Sheffield restaurants with a zero or one-star food hygiene ratings

The Star can today reveal the 38 restaurants and cafes in Sheffield with the worst food hygiene ratings.

Last week, the Star revealed the 13 pubs and bars and over 50 takeaways that had been ordered to improve their food hygiene rating.

Food hygiene in Sheffield

And it seems there are also a number of restaurants and cafes that need to clean up their act.

All establishments which deal with food has their hygiene standards inspected by safety officers from the local authority.

Any business that has been given a zero, one or two-star rating must improve their standards.

The Food Standards Agency has found that there are 13 pubs, bars or nightclubs across Sheffield that require a level of improvement.

The premises listed here have been given either a zero, one or two-star rating.

These are the most recent scores available in the Food Standards Agency data, available to view on their website.

The food safety officer inspecting the business checks how well the business is meeting the law by looking at how hygienically the food is handled and how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

They will also look at the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of six ratings from 0-5.

Zero - Urgent improvement necessary

One - Major improvement necessary

Two - Improvement necessary

Three - Generally satisfactory

Four - Good

Five - Very good

There are many restaurants and cafes in Sheffield which have been given impressive food hygiene ratings, including the top rating of 5.

But these are the 39 given a zero or one-star rating.

Adams Cafe - 46 Laughton Road Dinnington Sheffield - ONE STAR - 10 May 2018

Adnans Southern Fried Chicken - 119 West Street City Centre Sheffield - ONE STAR = 5 March 2018

Akash 95 Wales Road Kiveton Park Sheffield - ONE STAR - 27 September 2017

Balti King - 216 Fulwood Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 9 March 2018

BB's Snack Shack - 99A Carlisle Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 21 March 2018

Big Si's Cafe - 238-240 Holme Lane Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 January 2018

Cafe Des Amis - 97-99 Chesterfield Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 February 2018

Cafe Maranto's - 23 High Street Swallownest Sheffield - ONE STAR - 19 March 2018

Cakes N Shakes - 38 Laughton Road Dinnington Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 February 2018

Chinese Table Ltd - 43 George Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 March 2018

Curators House - Botanical Gardens Clarkehouse Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 12 April 2017

Cutlers Spice - Cutlers Arms 1 Leighton Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 2 June 2018

Ella's Cafe - 655 Ecclesall Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 21 August 2017

Four Corners - 150 Abbeydale Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 27 August 2017

Ginseng Korean Restaurant - Unit 12 The Plaza 8 Fitzwilliam Street Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 August 2017

Heeley Bottom Cafe - 100a Guernsey Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 5 June 2018

Julio's Restaurante Pizzeria - 7 Langsett Road South Sheffield - ONE STAR - 12 December 2017

Ka-China - 114 School Road Wales Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 30 April 2018

La Perle Pattisserie - 39-41 Wicker Sheffield - ONE STAR - 25 March 2017

Luna Rossa - 617 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 14 September 2017

Munch Cafe & Coffee Shop - 13 Wortley Road High Green Sheffield - ONE STAR - 25 May 2018

Nawroz Restaurant - 72 Spital Hill Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 23 May 2018

One Love Jamaican - 601 City Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 22 November 2016

Oriental Tasty Quisine - 169-171 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 22 February 2018

Parkway Cafe - 120 Handsworth Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 18 January 2018

Ping's Kitchen Express -CS 7 The Moor Market 77 The Moor Sheffield - ONE STAR - 29 March 2018

Radhuni - 186 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 11 October 2017

Saras Flowers & Coffee - 494 Manchester Road Stocksbridge Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 14 June 2018

Satay Yo Beer - 158 London Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 1 November 2017

Spice Cottage - 16B Station Road Chapeltown Sheffield - ONE STAR - 3 January 2018

Sushi Express - 207 Fitzwilliam House 8 Milton Street - ONE STAR - 29 August 2017

The Beer Engine - 17 Cemetery Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 16 August 2017

The Golden Griddle - 406 Richmond Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 9 September 2017

The Showroom - 7 Paternoster Row Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 November 2017

Tikka Massalla - 348-352 South Road Walkley Sheffield - ONE STAR - 20 September 2017

Urban Deli - The Chimes 27a Campo Lane Sheffield - ONE STAR - 30 October 2017

Wanasah Cafe Lounge - Station Inn 732 Attercliffe Road Sheffield - ONE STAR - 8 February 2017

Zing Vaa Ltd - 55 The Moor Sheffield - ZERO STARS - 8 August 2017