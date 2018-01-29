The amount you sleep affects what you eat

Sleep study

A recent study took a closer look at the eating habits of adults aged 18-64 who were habitually sleeping less than the recommended seven to nine hours.

It was found that the length of time you sleep directly affects what you eat. When sleep time was extended for these night owls they had a lower intake of free sugars- the type that is added by manufacturers and harmful to your health.

It seems that having less sleep makes you more likely to reach for a sugar fix and this can directly affect your risk of heart disease.

Tips to improve sleep include switching off televisions, computers and mobile phones and topping your caffeine intake from 3pm onward.

