The IKEA £5 Christmas tree offer is back in Sheffield and this is how it works

Christmas can be an expensive time of year for every family but luckily, IKEA are on hand to help out.

Sheffield families can at least save a bit of money on their Christmas tree thanks to IKEA’s amazing deal.

Christmas trees and decorations

Real Christmas trees can often set families back upwards of £50 but IKEA are selling their own, real, locally-sourced tree for just £25.

What’s more, if you buy the tree between November 22 and December 24 you will receive a £20 voucher that you can spend in store.

This effectively means you’re just paying just £5 for your Christmas tree.

The offer is available in all UK stores including the Sheffield site which opened last year.

How does it work

Customers can go into IKEA and purchase an Abies Nordmanniana Christmas tree for £25 in a single transaction.

Upon purchase of this Christmas tree, customers will then receive a £20 voucher that they can spend at a participating IKEA store at a later date.

The £20 coupon will only be issued when you buy the Christmas tree between November 22 and December 24.

What are the rules?

The voucher can only be redeemed between January 14 and March 3 2019 and cannot be used for online purchases.

It also cannot be used in the IKEA Restaurant, IKEA Swedish Food Market and the IKEA Bistro.

The voucher cannot be used towards the purchase of Home delivery, Kitchen Planning, Installation or Pick and Delivery services or any other service offered by IKEA.

It must also be presented before purchase.