The Searchers to perform in Doncaster on their farewell tour

They will be on stage at Cast on January 25 on their three month long farewell solo tour. So expect all their famous hits, many album tracks and well-known favourites, as well as anecdotes and reminiscences of their remarkable career.

With such classic hits as, Sweets For My Sweet; Needles and Pins; Don’t Throw Your Love Away; Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room.

There is no doubt that the swinging 60’s was a very special time and will go down in history as being the most imaginative period of music creativity and expression.

At the beginning of December last year The Searchers finished their part in the Sixties Gold package tour which also featured The Merseybeats, The Fortunes, P J Proby, Steve Ellis of Love Affair, and Vanity Fare.

The Searchers have contributed enormously in establishing the UK as the world’s leading country in the music industry. Their total record sales exceed 50 million.

So if you haven’t already done so, don’t delay booking your tickets or you will be very disappointed at missing out on seeing the “boys” for the very last time.

Friday, January 25, 7.30pm. Tickets £24. To book Tel. 01302 0303959 or visit www.castindoncaster.com