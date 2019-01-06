The Sheffield bus and tram fares that have increased TODAY

Ticket prices on a number of bus and tram services in Sheffield have increased from today.

Operators confirmed their new year prices rises would take effect from today (Sunday, January 6).

The affected bus and tram tickets are:

- A CityWide Day ticket, valid on First South Yorkshire, Stagecoach, TM Travel, Sheffield Community Transport and tram services, will rise from £4.80 to £5.

- A CityWide seven-day ticket will cost £17.30 – up from £16.80

- A CityWide 28-day ticket will rise from £63 to £64.90

- A CityBus ticket – which allows passengers unlimited travel on any local bus service within the Sheffield TravelMaster zone – will rise from £4.50 to £4.70

- Sheffield Supertram fares have also risen today

- The seven-day CityBus ticket has risen from £15.80 to £16.30

- The 28-day ticket will has risen from £59 to £61.20