The typically heartwarming way Rahul watched his Great British Bake Off win in Sheffield

Rahul Mandal was crowned Great British Bake Off champion last night and watched the final in heartwarming fashion.

The 30-year-old University of Sheffield research scientist faced Ruby and Kim-Joy in the finale of the Channel 4 programme after weeks of baking challenges.

Rahul was eventually crowned champion after impressing the judges with his rock garden landscape dessert showstopper; featuring buttercream plants, choux rocks and chocolate orange mounds.

The series, which was filmed over the summer, was finally aired on Channel 4 last night and Rahul watched the final in typical heartwarming fashion.

Roundabout Sheffield, a youth homeless charity providing shelter, revealed that Rahul watched himself in the final with one of the charity’s support workers.

And, despite his victory, Rahul managed to keep the news of his success under his belt until the end of the show.

Chris and Rahul watching the Great British Bake Off final - Credit: @RoundaboutSheff

The charity posted on Twitter: “One of our Support Workers, Chris, watched the Bake Off final with Rahul this evening. Rahul kept his secret until the very end! Well done #GBBOFinal #GBBO #Rahul #Sheffield”

Rahul moved to the UK from India as a student and now lives in Rotherham,

After he was named the winner, he said: "This is probably the first time that I have got something like this, like a trophy.

"I talk so much, most of the time, and I just don't know what to say now. I don't know whether to laugh or to cry, I just feel I need to talk with my mum.

"What's next for me? I am going to start learning how not to say sorry so much... sorry about that."

After crowning Rahul the overall winner, judge Prue Leith said: "I think the amazing thing about Rahul and why I am so proud of him is that he came in unconfident, but he just kept going, and he never reined in his ambition, he always tried to do a bit more than everybody else, and it paid off."

Paul Hollywood added: "He is one of those characters that you will miss when you are not with him.

"You know his intensity sometimes is amazing, and he is so good at what he does, but I don't think he realises still how good he actually is and I think that's what's magic about Rahul."