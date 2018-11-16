Visitors to Sheffield city centre may have spotted something missing this Christmas – the traditional Santa’s Grotto in Fargate.

With the traditional Christmas market now in full swing, hundreds of youngsters will be heading to the city centre over the coming weeks in search of the grotto.

Sheffield's Santa's Grotto has moved this year

And those heading to Fargate will be disappointed.

Because this year, there’s no grotto on Sheffield’s busiest shopping street.

But don’t worry – the big man in red and white has simply found himself a new home this Christmas.

The grotto has been usurped by the big wheel this year – while youngsters (and adults!) wanting to see Father Christmas will have to head in the opposite direction.

The grotto can be found in the Peace Gardens, with all its traditional fun and attractions.

Phew, for a minute there we thought we were going to have to search in Lapland or at the North Pole!