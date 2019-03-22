These are 9 of the most exciting jobs available at Sheffield University right now

If you’re looking for a change in career, or would like to progress into a different role, then Sheffield University has a wide range of exciting positions currently on offer.

These are nine of the most exciting jobs currently being advertised on the jobs section of the Sheffield University website right now.



Lecturer/Senior Lecturer: Gender and Politics

If youre looking for a change in career, or would like to progress into a different role, then Sheffield University has a wide range of exciting positions currently on offer.

“You will be joining the Department at an exciting moment as we are seeking to extend and embed the teaching of gender politics within our undergraduate and postgraduate curricula.”

Grade 8: £40,792 to £48,677 per annum, with potential to progress to £54,765 per annum.

Senior Lecturer: Grade 9 - £51,630 to £58,089 per annum, with potential to progress to £67,317 per annum. Closing date: 23 April 2019.

Research Associate in Mammalian Gene Expression

A role as a Research Associate in Robotic Sensing is currently available

“You will have excellent molecular biology skills, and expertise in one or more of the following areas: gene transcription, mammalian cell culture, bioinformatic analysis, design and testing of DNA constructs.”

Grade 7 £31,302 - £39,609 per annum. Closing date: 18 April 2019.

Research Associate – Robotic Sensing

“The project aims to develop a new swarm robotics technology platform for buried pipe inspection which can measure the pipe conditions (e.g. leaks and blockages) and their deterioration autonomously and pervasively.

A role as a Research Associate in Mammalian Gene Expression is also currently available

“This exciting role will require successful candidates to “design, model, test and integrate new sensor solutions (acoustic, optical or RF) with small robots.”

Grade 7: £31,302 - £39,609 per annum. Closing date: 18 April 18 2019.

University Teaching Associate in Robotics

“This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic and capable person to lead the development and implementation of new robotics practical sessions for undergraduate teaching.”

Grade 7: £31,302 - £39,609 per annum. Closing date: 14 April 2019.

Digital Content Editor

“We’re looking for a person who is passionate and knowledgeable about digital communications and has an understanding of how to effectively communicate to different audiences, creating content that is informative and inspiring for a range of stakeholders.”

Grade 5: £22,017 to £25,482 per annum. Potential to progress to £27,830 per annum through sustained exceptional contribution. Closing date: 25 March 2019.

GP

The University Health Service is one of only two NHS practices in the UK to be fully integrated into a University.

“You will work with the GP Principals to provide Primary Medical Services to the patients at the University Health Service.”

Salary: £90,188 per annum (pro-rata). Closing date: 25 March 2019.

Lecturer in Speech and Language Therapy

“For this post, we seek candidates with teaching experience in the clinical disorders of speech, language and communication.

“We are looking for applicants with a recognised qualification in speech and language therapy and teaching experience in higher education.”

Salary: Grade 8 £40,792 - £48,677 per annum. Closing date: 23 April 2019.

Research Associate in Drinking Water Biofilm Management and Monitoring Contract

“Applications are invited for a Research Associate, primarily based within the Department of Civil and Structural Engineering, to work across two parallel projects regarding biofilm management and water quality control within drinking water distribution systems (DWDS).”

Grade 7 £31,302 per annum. Closing date: 31 March 2019.

Pre-Sessional English Language Tutors

“If you have a DELTA or equivalent relevant teaching experience, then we want to hear from you. Our programme includes a week long paid induction which will prepare you to deliver our EAP course.”

Posts are fixed-term for varying amount of weeks. Grade 7 £32,236 to £ 35,211 per annum. Position on the scale will depend on qualifications and experience. Free University Accommodation is provided for teachers from outside the area