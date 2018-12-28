These are our hopes and dreams for Sheffield in 2019

With 2019 just around the corner, we asked four people what their hopes are for Sheffield this year.

Claire Moore, founder of Believe & Achieve Ladies Healthy Lifestyle Studio.

Believe and Achieve women's only gym owner Claire Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

Confession time, I’m not originally from Sheffield. I moved here in 1998 for a job and 20 years later I’m still here, so it’s fair to say I love it.

I love how in a world where everyone has gone PC crazy no one bats an eyelid when you call them ‘love’ or ‘duck’

I love how we can create an award-winning bar in a toilet, how you are 100 per cent guaranteed a chat with a friendly stranger any time you head out.

I love random elephants popping up here there and everywhere, buildings covered with Pete Mckee artwork that always make you smile

Sheffield Theatres Chief Executive, Dan Bates. Picture: Chris Etchells

I love how people run six miles for a Christmas pudding, kids, (and let’s be honest some adults), play in the Peace Garden fountains.

I love how our Mayor is so ‘non-mayory’, how a group of music lovers can create Sheffield’s biggest party that is our own little Glastonbury.

It’s the biggest village in the world and I love all of this and more and this is what I hope for Sheffield in 2019; to keep being that little bit different, to keep being so friendly and so resilient and to keep being proud of everything we are.

Patrick Meleady, manager of Pitsmoor Adventure Playground