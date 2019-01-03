These are the proposed changes to the number two Stagecoach service between Sheffield and Barnsley

A bus operator is considering making changes to a service which runs between Sheffield and Barnsley.

Stagecoach has launched a consultation over its proposed changes to the number two service, which it says will make the journey faster.

It is proposing to make limited stops between Barnsley and Birdwell and Chapeltown and Sheffield, as well as stopping the service through Worsbrough Village.

An online and freepost consultation is being held until Sunday, January 27 to give passengers the opportunity to share their views on the suggested changes.

Commercial director at Stagecoach John Young said: “The consultation is a perfect opportunity for the public to share their thoughts on the changes to the two service and the handy online consultation makes this even easier for people to have their say.

“We take customer feedback very seriously at Stagecoach and would invite all customers to have their say.”

An extension to the service to run via Hoyland and Elsecar has also been put forward to provide new links to Sheffield for commuters, students and shoppers.

Customers are able to choose their preferred route through the villages on the consultation form.

Three suggested options for a new route through city centre have been included in the proposal, which will see the service extend to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Freepost consultation forms are now available on Stagecoach bus services. To complete the consultation online and for more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com