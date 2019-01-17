These are the pubs in Sheffield where you can get FREE beer until Sunday

Pubs in Sheffield are giving away up to 33,000 free drinks this month to cheer up the city.

Doing dry January? Low and no alcohol drinks are included too

Free beer!

Whether you fancy a pint, a gin and tonic, or if you’re doing Dry January, a non-alcoholic beer or soft drink, you can take up the offer from Ei Publican Partnerships.

You can pick from drinks including Coors Light, Carling, Rekorderlig Strawberry and Lime low alcohol cider, J2O, Strongbow, Bulmers, John Smiths, Amstel, Heineken 0.0, Guinness and Gordon’s gin.

You’ve got until January 20 to claim your free drink and you must download a voucher to your phone from www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk before showing it at your nearest participating watering hole.

Pubs in Sheffield include:

Royal Standard

Barry’s Bar

Sheaf House

Crown Inn

Cherry Tree

Find your nearest pub by entering your postcode at www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk

The pub company is giving us an excuse to visit our local in the New Year as part of its ‘Cheer Up January’ campaign.

Managing Director at Ei Publican Partnerships, Nick Light said: “We’re wishing everyone a Happy New Year and encouraging people to be social in January. The pub is the original social network, where you can catch up with friends and be a part of a local community and just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you can’t go out and enjoy yourself. We recognise that many people are saving money in the New Year having indulged at Christmas so we’re making it easier by giving the nation a free drink.”

The offer is available at approximately 1,000 pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub business.