These are the road closures in Sheffield today and over the coming week

If you’re heading out on the roads, it’s worth checking first whether your journey's likely to be affected by roadworks taking place across Sheffield.

Here’s a list of road closures and other disruption motorists can expect today, Sunday, December 9, or over the coming week.

The details were accurate as of today, according to the Travel South Yorkshire website.

Other roadworks not listed below may be taking place, but these are the major planned closures.

Blackstock Road, Hemsworth – December 10-20

Blackstock Road will be closed between the junctions of Spotswood Road and Hemsworth Road for carriageway resurfacing work during the period Monday 10 December until Thursday 20 December 2018 (9.30am-3.30pm, Monday to Friday only)

Burngreave Road, Pitsmoor - December 9

Burngreave Road will be closed between the junctions of Brunswick Road and Kilton Hill for carriageway resurfacing work on Sunday 9 December 2018 (7am - 7pm)

Chequer Road, Hyde Park – December 9

Chequer Road in Hyde Park will be temporarily closed to traffic for road surface repair works from 8am to 6pm on Sunday, December 9

Constable Road, Hemsworth

Constable Road will be closed for carriageway resurfacing work during the period Monday, December 3 until Monday, December 10 (9.30am – 3.30pm Monday to Friday only)

Handsworth Road and Retford Road, Handsworth – November 26 – December 18

Handsworth Road and Retford Road will be closed at various points between the junctions of Sheffield Parkway and Ballifield Drive for carriageway resurfacing work during the period Monday, November 26 until Tuesday, December 18 (8pm – 6am Monday to Friday only)

Harmer Lane, Sheffield city centre

Due to the unsafe nature of current traffic flows with temporary traffic lights at the junction of Pond Street with Harmer Lane, it has become necessary to implement a one way traffic arrangement on Harmer Lane.

Traffic will be able to travel from Pond Street towards Sheaf Street; Harmer will, however, be temporarily closed to traffic travelling towards Pond Street

Hathersage Road, Dore Moor – December 9

Hathersage Road will be closed between the junctions of Brickhouse Lane and Stony Ridge Road for carriageway resurfacing work during Sunday, December 9, from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Hemper Lane Roundabout, Greenhill – December 9

Hemper Lane roundabout will be closed for carriageway resurfacing works on Sunday, December 9, from 7am to 7pm

Herries Road, Shirecliffe – December 10-12

Herries Road will be closed between the junctions of Penistone Road North and Penrith Road for carriageway resurfacing work between Monday, December 10 and Wednesday, December 12, from 7pm-7am each night

Langsett Road, Hillsborough – December 9

Langsett Road will be closed in one direction from the junction of Ripley Street towards Hatton Road for Supertram Rail Replacement work on Sunday, December 9

Norton Lane, Norton – December 5-12

Norton Lane will be closed for carriageway resurfacing work during the period Wednesday, December 5 until Wednesday, December 12, from 7pm-5am each night, Monday to Friday only

Norwood Roundabout, Norwood – December 13

Norwood Roundabout will be closed to traffic at the junctions of Herries Road, Shirecliffe Road and Moonshine Lane for carriageway resurfacing work on Thursday, December 13, from 8pm to 5am

Savile Street, Attercliffe – December 6-12

The right turn slip road from Savile Street into Sutherland Street will be closed for carriageway resurfacing during the period Thursday, December 6 until Wednesday, December 12, from 7pm to 5am each night, Monday to Friday only

For details on how these closures will affect bus services, visit the Travel South Yorkshire website.