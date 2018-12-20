These are the top ten places to eat in Sheffield this year 

Sheffield has never had it better when it comes to eating out.

A wave of new openings - both independent, and big name s – made it an exciting year for those following the city’s food and drink scene, with ever more international offerings.

Rachel Cornish and Tim Jenkins at South Street Kitchen. Picture: Andrew Roe S

The Telegraph’s food reviewers have visited restaurants, cafes and shops across the city this year, and here reveal their top ten food reviews of 2018.

Starting with the most unusual, and visiting JH Mann on Sharrow Vale Road proved to be a reel treat.

The fishmonger offers lunch, and wine tastings, at its charming shop during weekends.

Expect incredibly fresh seafood executed brilliantly by experts. Oysters are understandably popular, and people are visiting from far and wide to try the far from ordinary style of dining.

A few minute’s walk away is Olive, the new Mediterranean restaurant which joined Ecclesall Road last year.

It’s been a tough year for ‘restaurant row’ with several high profile food and drink closures. But Olive – along with Wine and Whiskey next door – is a good reason the visit.

The decadent champagne chicken is stand out, as is the service, from the Morrocan chefs behind the cooking.

One of the dishes at Yoki's Social Diner, Crookes

One of the most exciting new openings this year was South Street Kitchen, at Park Hill.

Put aside your preconceptions of the area and enjoy vibrant vegetarian food with a bird’s eye view of the magnificent city centre, and a cocktail to boot.

It is well worth the trip over the tram tracks.

You could catch the tram down to Attercliffe, where two new openings this year may be a sign of the regeneration of the area.

Sfinx is Sheffield’s first Romanian restaurant, where you can try specialities from the eastern European country.

Our reviewer raved about the papanasi, a dessert made using cheese dumplings and home made wild berry jam.

And all the way from Los Angeles, to The Old Library in Attercliffe.

Grammy award winning musician Aaron Casserly-Stewart has breathed new life into this extraordinary building, bringing jazz music and high standards of food, as well as a family-friendly atmosphere.

Pan Fried Seabass, served with Cous Cous, Spinach, Fennel, Pomegranate Salad and Honey and Wholegrain Mustard dressing. One of the Main dishes available at Olive Mediterranean restaurant. Picture: Marie Caley NSTE Olive MC 2

Pop ups turning into fully fledged restaurants has also become a common theme in Sheffield this past year.

Yoki, in Crookes, is our favourite example of that.

It offers Korean soul food – think pillow-like bao buns stuffed with crispy chicken and a sticky, spicy sauce – or their take on brunch (another trend that refuses to go away.)

There’s kimchi aplenty and it is impossible to leave without a smile from the simple but effective beauty of their food.

Global cuisine is available on almost every corner in Sheffield these days.

Camelia Colnic with traditional Romanian dessert Papa Nashi at Spinx on Attercliffe Road

There’s one cafe where you can try flavours from around the world, whether that be Keralan or Polish.

Bessie’s Cafe on Abbeydale Road at Millhouses is well known for its food in the daytime, but its bistro nights are also worth shouting about.

They offer a taste of some of the more obscure cuisines you can imagine.

Owner Bessie and chef Laura really do their research, and the quality of their Borscht beetroot soup, as well as other authentic dishes, wowed reviewer Ben back in April.

Next year menus planned at the cafe include food from West Bengal, which will be featured on every Friday night in January.

Much has been written about the feat of turning a derelict toilet under Sheffield Town Hall into a cocktail bar – and not everyone would have welcomed the change in facility.

But in less than a year the success of Public has been stratospheric.

It has already been named “best place to drink in the UK” in the Observer Food Monthly awards, as well as taking home various other plaudits for its cool decor and curated cocktails.

Before all that, though, Telegraph Editor Nancy Fielder found the former loo to be a very Sheffield haven of style and substance.

Small plates of excellent tapas and complex, well thought out mains made her prouder than ever of the city.

One of the best things about food reviews is meeting the people who turn out dishes day in, day out.

Rossi’s owner Vito Restiano revealed he had played a part in another scene entirely – that of a murdered extra in Peaky Blinders – when his Italian in Sharrow came under the spotlight.

Thankfully there was less crime and more calamari in the restaurant itself.

It offer all the Italian classics, calamari, mighty pizzas and fine pastas, in a setting crammed with cherubs and chandeliers.

Christian Szurko, of JH Mann Fishmongers, Sharrow Vale Road, with a scallop and salmon platter.

Finally, taking a trip out to the Peak District is always a chance to sample great food.

The Bank House at Hathersage – just a ten minute’s drive from S11 – offers something different from traditional country fare, however.

Great sharing plates of tapas, especially the beef croquettes with divine dipping sauce and spicy plump prawns, are fantastic, and there are more than 100 gins in the former Natwest bank.

Here's to another year of eating in 2019.