These are the worst areas in Doncaster for vehicle break-ins
The Free Press can today reveal the worst areas in Doncaster for vehicle break-ins.
The police figures show the different areas of the town and the number of incidents of 'theft from motor vehicle' recorded in 2018.
1. Town centre - 486 vehicle break-ins
2. Sprotbrough 163 vehicle break-ins
3. Bentley 152 vehicle break-ins
4. Hexthorpe and Balby 140 vehicle break-ins
