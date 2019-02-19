Vehicle break-ins

These are the worst areas in Doncaster for vehicle break-ins

The Free Press can today reveal the worst areas in Doncaster for vehicle break-ins.

The police figures show the different areas of the town and the number of incidents of 'theft from motor vehicle' recorded in 2018.

1. Town centre - 486 vehicle break-ins

2. Sprotbrough 163 vehicle break-ins

3. Bentley 152 vehicle break-ins

4. Hexthorpe and Balby 140 vehicle break-ins

