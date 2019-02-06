These are the worst areas in Sheffield for vehicle break-ins
The Star can today reveal the worst areas in Sheffield for vehicle break-ins.
The police figures show the different areas of the city and the number of incidents of 'theft from motor vehicle' recorded in 2018.
1. City Centre - 284 incidents
City Centre - 284 incidents
other
2. Broomhill and Sharrow Vale - 180 incidents
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale - 180 incidents
other
3. Darnall 168 incidents
Darnall 168 incidents
other
4. Nether Edge and Sharrow 159 incidents
Nether Edge and Sharrow 159 incidents
other
View more