These former homeless youngsters have just moved in to the Sheffield homes they have renovated

Young people at risk of homelessness in Sheffield have taken part in an apprenticeship programme which has seen them renovate properties across the city – including one they have now moved in to themselves.

The first apprentices moved in to their new self-renovated home in Sharrow earlier this month.

They all took part in Future Builders, the scheme aimed at providing new skills and housing for young people at risk of homelessness.

Scott, who participated in the Future Builders scheme, said: “Future Builders has played a key part in helping me become independent.

“It has given me the chance to move into an affordable but high quality form of accommodation within the local area and allowed me to learn new skills, which in turn has helped me begin a career.”

The Sheffield Future Builders scheme has given 19 young people the opportunity to complete a traineeship, gain Maths and English qualifications, and get valuable work experience within the construction industry as they renovate the semi-derelict properties they will eventually live in.

The first three young people have now moved into their house, with their apprenticeship wage covering their rent and OVO Energy powering each property, leaving them with money to live and support their financial independence.

Gaby Sethi, Head of OVO Foundation and CSR, said: “We are delighted to see the Future Builders welcomed into their new homes.

“It’s through their determination they have renovated the houses and created a home for themselves. The project breaks the cycle of homelessness and helps the young people on their journey to complete independence.”