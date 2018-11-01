Thieves steal £80,000 Land Rover from car transporter in daring raid in Rotherham

Thieves stole an £80,000 Land Rover from a car transporter in Rotherham in a daring overnight raid.

They struck at the Stockyard Truckstop next to the M1 at Hellaby while the car transporter driver slept.

Thieves drove off over Rotherham fields in a Land Rover stolen overnight

Concrete posts and a metal fence the transporter was parked up against were removed by the crooks who then unloaded the Land Rover and drove off in it without being detected.

The theft was discovered at 5.30am and reported to South Yorkshire Police, but six hours later – at 11.30am – officers had still not visited the crime scene.

Graham Sayer, managing director of GDS Logistics Ltd, which operates the car transporter, has slammed the police response to the theft.

He said he fears potentially vital forensic evidence left behind could be lost before officers arrive.

The black two-year-old Land Rover, which has undergone a ‘Project Khan’ bespoke modification, had been collected from Bradford was due to be delivered to a garage in Essex this morning.

Mr Sayer said: “It was locked and secure on the back of the transporter, which had been reverse against a fence and concrete posts, but those involved in this removed the posts and fence for an easy getaway over fields at the back.

“We still have the keys so it must have been cloned somehow.

“With the length of time it is taking South Yorkshire Police to respond to this, it could be anywhere now.

“Forensic evidence left at the scene could also be lost by the time officers turn up.

“I am disgusted at how long it is taking. We rang 999 as soon as the theft was discovered at 5.30am and expected them to come then because of the value of the theft but nobody came.

“We tried three times from 8.25am to get through for an update and it took until 9.40am for someone to answer.

“We’ve been told someone will come within 24 hours.

“I am disgusted at the attitude of the police, it’s like they are not bothered and that we are an inconvenience but £80,000 is a lot of money.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a statement.

Anyone with information about the theft should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.