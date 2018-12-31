Thieves steal money from Barnsley children saving for school equipment

A mum-of-two from Barnsley has spoken of her devastation after thieves smashed her children’s project and stole money which was to be used to buy gardening equipment for their school.

Louise Goss, 34, of Office Fold Farm, Green Moor, Wortley, took to Facebook on Saturday after discovering thieves had ransacked her children’s ‘egg box’ project the night before, smashing a moneybox which was a gift from their Nan and stealing coins inside.

Joshua and Amelia who had been working hard to raise money for their school

Since September, Joshua, aged eight, and Amelia, six, had been rearing a number of ex-caged chickens which had been brought onto the 12-acre farm by Louise and her husband as part of a project to teach the children about the value of money.

The Thurgoland Church Of England Primary School pupils had been working hard, feeding, watering and mucking out the chickens, and had been selling their eggs from an old cupboard situated at the farm.

The pair managed to raise enough money to buy musical instruments for their school, and had set sights on saving for gardening equipment in the new year.

The project had been set up to teach the children the value of money

Louise said: “They were at the age where they were wanting this or that, and we wanted them to learn the value of money and where things came from.

“So we brought in the ex-caged chickens, and they had to feed them and clean them out. Then we gave them an old cupboard and an honesty box where they could sell the eggs, and people started to buy them.

Joshua a sign advertising the egg box project

“25p from every half a dozen eggs went to the school so they could save for percussion instruments. They managed to buy those, so for the new year we'd decided to save for gardening equipment for a little garden in the school.”

Louise added: “I feel very sad, because everyone where we live knows what they do, selling the eggs, it’s such a close knit community. It was obviously a child’s money box.

“The moneybox was a gift to Joshua from his nan, which he had had quite a while and kindly donated to use in the egg box.

“I’ve kept Joshua and Amelia out of it for the moment as I’m not sure how to broach the subject of someone stealing something from them.

The same night, K Stuart and Sons, a dairy farm in the nearby village of Oxspring was also targeted by thieves who stole a money tin and a bottle of milk.

It is unknown whether the two incidents are linked.