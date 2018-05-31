Thieves strike SEVEN times in a single day in Sheffield suburb

Thieves struck seven times in single day in a Sheffield suburb.

All of the alleged offences took place in the south eastern part of the city within a 24 hour period between Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30.

A burglar stole a handbag, iPhone, car keys and a black Jaguar car which was parked on the driveway of a home in Hayes Drive, Halfway, at about 2am yesterday.

They had forced their way in through an integrated garage door.

At some point that night at another property on the same street someone tried to prise open a garage door.

Nothing was taken but police believe both incidents are linked.

Burglars broke into a home in Ashbourne Road, Handsworth, and stole a knife from a kitchen drawer.

Police located a man suspected to have carried out the break-in and arrested him. He remains in custody this morning.

Sneaky thieves got through a window that had been left open at a home in Bartle Road, Gleadless, and stole a Playstation, items of clothing and tobacco.

Work clothing and a sat nav system was stolen from a van parked in Ralston Grove, Owlthorpe. However, some of the items were recovered a short distance away.

Number plates were discovered missing from a vehicle parked on Ashbourne Road, Handsworth, and are suspected to have been stolen.

A car window was smashed and empty laptop case stolen from a vehicle parked on Richmond Farm Mews, Handsworth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team on 101.