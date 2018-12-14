Thieves target cars defrosting on South Yorkshire roads

Two cars were stolen this morning while they were being defrosted in South Yorkshire.
A white Ford Fiesta with the registration number FY64 KGG was stolen from Dinnington and a black Saab with the registration number SD59 PLV was taken from Barnsley.
CRIME: Sheffield gang member jailed over pub attack which left victim needing 167 stitches
POLICE: Call for action in Sheffield suburb where gang leaders are ‘running riot
In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “Please don't leave your vehicle unattended with the keys in and the engine running, plus your insurance could be void if you do this.”
COURT: Barnsley killer shows no remorse for stamping on Spice user’s head
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.