Thieves target cars defrosting on South Yorkshire roads

Two cars were stolen this morning while they were being defrosted in South Yorkshire.

A white Ford Fiesta with the registration number FY64 KGG was stolen from Dinnington and a black Saab with the registration number SD59 PLV was taken from Barnsley.

Two cars were stolen this morning while they were defrosting

CRIME: Sheffield gang member jailed over pub attack which left victim needing 167 stitches

POLICE: Call for action in Sheffield suburb where gang leaders are ‘running riot



In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit said: “Please don't leave your vehicle unattended with the keys in and the engine running, plus your insurance could be void if you do this.”

COURT: Barnsley killer shows no remorse for stamping on Spice user’s head

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.