Thieves target homes and vehicles in Sheffield suburb

Thieves targeted homes and vehicles four times within a matter of days across a Sheffield suburb.

All of the incidents happened in the south western part of the city between August 18 and 21.

Thieves stole a number of undisclosed items after sneaking into an insecure home in White Thorns Close, Batemoor, overnight between August 18 and 19.

A travel bag was pinched from an unlocked car boot in Meersbrook Road, Meersbrook, on the afternoon of August 20.

Sneaky burglars stole various items from an insecure home in got into an insecure home and stole various items in Slate Street, Lowfield, overnight on August 18 and 19.

Thieves cut the chain off a motorbike and stole it in Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, overnight between August 20 and 21.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.