Thieves target homes in Doncaster for keys to cars parked outside

A police warning has been issued about thieves breaking into homes in Doncaster for the keys to cars parked outside.

South Yorkshire Police said that overnight on Monday into Tuesday three cars were stolen after burglaries in Armthorpe.

There was an attempted to get into a fourth house but the crooks involved failed to gain entry.

Two vehicles have since been recovered but one is still missing.

The black Jaguar XF S Premium Luxury V6 has the registration number M2 CNU.

Police patrols are being conducted in Armthorpe.

Officers have urged residents to ‘remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity’.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.