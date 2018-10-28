A man arrested in Sheffield for being drunk and disorderly SPAT all over the police van he was put in.

This disgusting incident happened on Friday night when officers were transporting the ‘violent’ man in the van's cage.

One of the city centre officers had to use a mop to clean the van.

Officers added the man also made threats to them that he would cause them serious injury.

The central team are this weekend working nights to provide policing for the pubs and clubs of the city centre.

Officers later posted a photo to Facebook of them cleaning out the back of the van with a mop.

A police spokesperson said: “This behaviour will not be tolerated!”