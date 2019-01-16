This is how many homes will be built in Sheffield city centre over the next 10 years

Up to 10,000 homes could be built in Sheffield city centre over the next decade as the ongoing regeneration work continues.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for business and investment, said housing was key to creating a vibrant city centre.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield Council's cabinet member for business and investment.

The announcement comes after a staggering 400 per cent rise in the number of people living in the city centre between 2008 and 2018.

Coun Iqbal said: “We expect to see a further 10,000 more city centre homes built in the next 10 years, with the objective of providing a wide range of housing types and tenures for a balanced population of people at all stages of life, household make-up and levels of income.

“Sheffield City Council is actively looking to increasing density in the city centre both in terms of the number of people living and visiting as well as the number of business and buildings.

New Era Square as it will look when completed.

“We will positively encourage taller buildings in the right locations to help developers with viability and to create the busy, active and vibrant city centre economy we want to see.

“We will see the city centre business districts expand to physically coalesce, creating more dense office and workspace environments, whilst maintaining their unique identities as distinct places.”

Around 30,000 people now live in the city centre – up from just 6.000 a decade ago and Coun Iqbal said other work which will be carried out in 2019 will include Heart of the City Two, The Moor and New Era Square.

He said: “Despite macro economic uncertainty brought on by Brexit, there is sufficient development activity on site or in the pipeline to be confident that 2019 will see Sheffield city centre build on this positive momentum.

“Future phases of Heart of the City, Sheffield Hallam and University of Sheffield campus redevelopments, Grey to Green 2 at Castlegate, Park Hill and the opening of Kollider at Castle House will all ensure pace is more than maintained.

“Alongside this, long term masterplanning for HS2 at Sheffield Midland station is underway and 2019 will see more details released.”

Work is also continuing on a 32-storey skyscraper on the site of the former Midcity House on Furnival Gate.

Jonathan Vardy, director at developer Turner Investments, said the plans could set a 'precedent' for further residential developments in the city.

Mr Vardy said: "City living will form a crucial part in the continued regeneration of the city centre – contributing in terms of sustainable living, student retention, skilled workforce and utilisation of shops and restaurants

"We anticipate that our scheme will not only deliver in that respect, but also provide a precedent for further residential buildings of this type to be brought forward."