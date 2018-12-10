This is how many people will fly home to Yorkshire in time for Christmas

A new study, using worldwide aviation data, has revealed exactly how many people will be flying into the UK between December 21 and 25, heading home to their families in time for Christmas.

11,023 flights are currently scheduled to be heading to the UK carrying 1.8 million people. Of those, 24,812 are heading straight for Yorkshire. Doncaster Sheffield Airport see's 6,465 people landing on Yorkshire soil just before Christmas. When breaking this down by dates , December 21 is the busiest day with 53 flights scheduled to be arriving.

This December this year, 69,330,024 people around the world will be taking to the skies, heading home to their families in time for Christmas Day. Among them are nurses, soldiers, family and friends and business people flying thousands of miles to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

The UK will be the 8th busiest country for Christmas air travel, with London Heathrow set to be the busiest airport with currently 597,113 people scheduled to be flying in just before the big day.